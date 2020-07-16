490 new cases in J&K; total 12156

J&K recorded 490 new cases of COVID19 on Thursday, the capital city of Srinagar contributing more than half of these. The total reached 12156, 2655 of these in the past one week.

COVID19 cases in Kashmir have been rising fast in the past week. While on 09 July, the number of cases stood at 9501, in seven days, 2655 cases were added. While the number of samples tested till 15 July was 474149, on 16 July, the number was 481452. Between 15 July and 16 July, information bulletin issued by J&K government states, 7303 samples have been tested and reported. Of these, 490 samples tested positive, 6.7 percent of the total.

Kashmir had 428 cases of COVID19 among 490 reported from the UT. 62 cases emerged from Jammu.

In Kashmir division, Srinagar district continued to be a major COVID19 hotspot in Kashmir with 259 new cases today. The district’s cumulative COVID19 reported cases till date reached 2345. In the past one week, from July 09 to July 16, 894 cases of the viral illness have emerged in Srinagar. Currently, 1724 people are recovering from the viral illness in Srinagar, the highest in J&K. Only 566 cases have recovered till date from the capital city, as most of the cases have been confirmed in the past two weeks, and yet to recover.

The areas where from high number of cases were reported are Naseembagh, High Court, Batamaloo, Badami Bagh Cantonment, a Jawahar Nagar security battalion, a J&K police building. Over 100 of the cases reported today from Srinagar were among the samples taken from various security battalions stationed here, including a J&K police, a health official said.

On Thursday, 366 samples were taken in Srinagar. A health official said, Srinagar’s sampling was “a little higher” than other districts. Today, he said, 408 samples were taken from Anantnag, 396 from Kulgam and 321 from Budgam. As per data sourced from the health department, 28947 samples have been taken till date from Srinagar, the highest in Kashmir. Of these 11287 samples were taken from travelers arriving from outside.

The number of positive cases from other districts were: Shopian 42, Budgam 34, Pulwama 32, Kulgam 21, Baramulla 18, Ganderbal 11, Anantnag 6, Kupwara 3.

In Shopian 17 samples were from security battalions. In Budgam, many cases emerged from Kralpora, Lasjan, Sheenipora and Chadoora. In Pulwama, Rajpora and Pulwama town had a number of cases.

The number of recovered cases in J&K stood at 6446. Today 109 cases were declared free of the viral infection and discharged from hospitals.

In Jammu, of the 62 cases reported today, 32 were travelers.

The J&K government has reiterated the importance of masks in view of the rising number of cases.