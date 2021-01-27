4th run of LG's Mulaqaat|Sinha asks officers to be more responsive to public issues

Continuing J&K Government’s initiative to bring reforms in public grievance redressal mechanism to make it more robust and responsive, Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha today held the 4th run of LG’s Mulaqaat- Live Public Grievance Hearing here at Civil Secretariat.

During the two-hour long live interactive programme, the Lt Governor interacted with as many as 22 applicants, randomly selected from across the UT, through videoconferencing, and took firsthand appraisal of their issues and grievances, an official handout said.

Today’s interaction was the latest in the series of LG’s Mulaqaat programme under which, every month, the Lt Governor meets individuals from across the UT, listens to their issues/concerns for resolving them on the spot, thus making the grievance redressal mechanism robust, responsive and more efficient, besides monitoring the performance efficiency of online Grievance Redressal System JK-IGRAMS.

The interaction proved to be fruitful for some of the applicants as, with the intervention of Lt Governor, their issues got resolved on the spot, while timelines were set by the Lt Governor for redressal of the remaining issues being raised during the programme, the statement said.

“Grievance redressal system has been institutionalized for prompt and speedy disposal of public grievances. UT Government is making the administrative system transparent, responsible and accountable to the people”, the Lt Governor observed.

He said that the objective behind holding the one-on-one interaction with the public is to reform the service delivery structure of the governmental processes, making it more efficient and responsive.

While taking the feedback from the people on online Grievance Redressal System JK-IGRAM, the Lt Governor asked the officers to be more sensitive and responsive to the issues of the public and take requisite measures to minimize the difficulties of common people.

The Lt Governor sought details of the status of the grievances put forth during the interaction from the concerned officers who, in turn briefed the Lt Governor on measures taken for the redressal of the grievances received and their present status.

Expressing satisfaction over the constant increase in the rate of disposal of grievances since the 1st session of LG’s Mulaqaat, the Lt Governor asked the officers to focus more on the quality of disposal of public issues. He directed the officers to ensure quick disposal of files in Government departments treading the path of accountability and transparency.

The Lt Governor also “assessed the implementation of directions passed during the previous interactions”.

In one case, an applicant apprised the Lt Governor about his grievance of facing shortage of raw material for making pottery and saving his ancestral trade, on which, the Lt Governor directed the concerned Deputy Commissioner to resolve the issue on priority and assured the potter that all necessary support would be given to him from the government.

Similarly, a Public Health entrepreneur who has established a hospital raised the issues of extension of benefits under related schemes. The Lt Governor, while lauding the efforts of the applicant, assured him all possible assistance under the UT Government’s initiatives like J&K Healthcare Investment Policy and New Industrial scheme.

In another case, the Lt Governor, on being apprised about the issue of allotment of land for establishing Composite Regional Centre by a social activist, directed the concerned Divisional Commissioner to identify the land for the same. He further assured the applicant that the matter would be taken up with the Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment for its early redressal.

Earlier, Secretary, Public Grievances, Simrandeep Singh briefed the Lt Governor on the status of grievances and measures taken to improve the efficiency of the grievance redressal system.

BVR Subrahmanyam, Chief Secretary; Atal Dulloo, Financial Commissioner, Health and Medical Education Department; Nitishwar Kumar, Principal Secretary to the Lt Governor; Administrative Secretaries; Divisional Commissioners, Deputy Commissioners, Superintendents of Police, HoDs, and other senior officers also remained present during the interaction, in person and through virtual mode.