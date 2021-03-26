5.17 lakh people vaccinated against COVID in J&K

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has vaccinated over 5.17 lakh people against the COVID-19 with no reported case of extreme adverse events.

As per the official figures, over 5.17 lakh have been vaccinated of which 2.5 lakh people have been inoculated with COVID vaccine in Kashmir division till March 23.

As per the health department officials, 78 per cent of the healthcare workers, 83 per cent of the frontline workers and 17.31 per cent of the elderly population and patients with co-morbidities have been inoculated.

The total number of healthcare workers registered for vaccination is 100591, of which 78,946 have been vaccinated. Over 2.7 lakh frontline workers have registered for vaccination, of which 2.3 lakh have been vaccinated.

The total numbers of persons above 60 years who have registered for vaccination are 11.04 lakh, of which 1.9 lakh have been vaccinated meaning achievement of 17.31 percent. Besides, over 1.4 lakh people have received a second dose of vaccination.

A senior health department official said arrangements have been put in place for on-the-spot registration and administration of the vaccine to the remaining healthcare workers and frontline workers.

Moreover, the number of COVID vaccination centres (CVCs) has also been gradually increased to 3,034 including 34 private facilities, he said, adding that “all the CVCs will be connected to 873 cold chain points with a total vaccine storage capacity of over 50 lakh doses and vaccination capacity of three lakh doses per day.”

The vaccines are being administered free of cost at all government CVCs and against the payment of Rs 250 per dose at private centres, officials said.

The government has now decided to vaccinate people above 45 years. In this regard, the health department in collaboration with the administration has chalked out a strategy to roll out vaccination for age groups above 45 years from April 1.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Tuesday (March 23, 2021) said that more than 5 crore coronavirus vaccine doses have been given across India, a milestone which has been achieved on the 67th day of the COVID-19 vaccination drive.

“India has crossed a significant milestone in the fight against the global pandemic. The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 5 crores today,” the MoHFW said.

This is to be noted that India started the world’s largest COVID-19 vaccination drive on January 16, 2021.