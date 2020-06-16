5.8 temblor hits JK, 3rd in 3 days

An earthquake of magnitude 5.8 hit Jammu and Kashmir in the early hours of Tuesday, officials said. It was the third to hit the union territory in three days.

However, there were no reports of any damage, they said.

The earthquake occurred at 7 AM and its epicentre was Tajikistan, according to the officials.

Strong tremors were felt in most parts of the Kashmir Valley, including Srinagar, Kishtwar and Doda districts. Tremors were also felt in Jammu, they said.

Meanwhile, two moderate intensity earthquakes in quick succession to each other hit Bhaderwah Valley in Doda district today.

Tremors were felt in parts of Bhalessa and Marmat, and in the neighbouring Chamba district of Himachal Pradesh.

The first quake measuring 4.3 on the Richter scale, struck the Bhaderwah belt at 2.10 pm, officials said. It was followed by the second temblor of 4.1 magnitude only 10 seconds later.

Tremors were also felt in the adjoining areas of Bhaderwah Valley, including parts of Doda, Bhalessa, Malwana and Marmat beside Chamba district of HP.

Panic-stricken people rushed out of their homes in some areas of Bhaderwah.

“There is no immediate report of any casualty or damage to property,” said Superintendent of Police Bhadarwah Raj Singh Gouria.

The quakes brought back the memory of 2013 when nearly 27 tremors shook Bhaderwah Valley in a span of two months.

According to the Centre for Seismology Bhadarwah Campus, a the epicentre was 5Km North-East of Bhadarwah at a depth of 7km. (with inputs from PTI)