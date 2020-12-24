5 arrested in Awantipora

Police today said they arrested four militant associates in Awantipora area of South Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

According to an official, personnel from army, police and CRPF launched a search operation following specific information about militants in village Dadsara and Larmoh during the intervening night of 23 and 24 December.

“During search operation 4 persons were found in highly suspicious circumstances and during questioning they admitted to having concealed arms and ammunition under a heap of grass. All the items were later recovered”, he said.

During a search operation in the location, one AK 56 rifle, one magazine, 28 rounds and one grenade was recovered, the official said.

Police later arrested all four persons.

“Four persons who are associates of Al Badar militants were arrested. The investigation of the said case is going on and more arrests and recovery is expected in the said case,” SP Awantipora, Tahir Saleem, said.

Police identified the arrested persons as Yawar Aziz Dar, Sajad Ahmad Parray, both residents of Larmouh, Abid Majeed and Showkat Ahmad Dar residents of Dadsara Pulwama.

Police also recovered banned camouflage uniforms from Larmouh village.

According to an official, banned camouflage uniform items were seized from a house and a person namely Abdul Rehman Dar of Larmouh was arrested.