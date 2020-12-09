5 civilians injured in Pattan grenade blast

Five civilians including a woman were injured after suspected militants lobbed a grenade in Singhpora Pattan in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district during the wee hours on Wednesday, police said.

The injured have been identified as Ghulam Muhammad Parray, Gulzar Ahmad Khan, Manzoor Ahmad Bhat, Zubair Ahmad Dar and Tabasum. All the injured were shifted to a Srinagar hospital for treatment and their condition is stable.

SSP Baramulla, Abdul Qayoom, said that it seemed the target of the attack was civilians.

In response to a question, he said that Baramulla area has no militant active at this time. He said the attack seemed to be carried out by the militants from the neighbouring area.