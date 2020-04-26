Editor's Picks, Front Page, Today's Paper
UPDATED: April 27, 2020, 12:11 AM

5 contacts of policeman among 7 more cases in Baramulla

UPDATED: April 27, 2020, 12:11 AM
Representational Pic

As seven more persons tested positive for coronavirus on Sunday in Baramulla district, the total positive cases in Baramulla town and its adjacent village, Malpora Sheeri, has reached 12. Among the 12 positive persons include a doctor and his wife.

An official said that out of seven COVID 19 cases, five belong to Malpora Sheeri and are the primary contacts of a policeman who was tested positive last Sunday. Another is a 36 year old woman, from old town and is among the primary contacts of earlier positive woman from the same area.

The sudden increase in the positive cases in Baramulla has put administration on alert and authorities have been insisting people in the area to adhere to the lockdown.

The Malpora village has so far witnessed the highest number of positive cases of COVIOD19. It all started when a policeman of IRP 3rd BN, hailing from the same village, was tested positive a week back.

The cop before being quarantined had visited his village and stayed there for some days, with the result several of his primary contacts were tested positive.

“Within two days eight primary contacts of the cop have tested positive for the virus, among them three are policemen,” said an official.

The Baramulla administration has so far quarantined over 60 people and all of them are primary contacts of earlier tested positive cop and a woman.

