Front Page, GK Top News, Today's Paper
Tahir Nadeem Khan Yusafzai
Bhaderwah,
UPDATED: February 16, 2021, 12:34 AM

5 dead in Doda road accident

Tahir Nadeem Khan Yusafzai
Bhaderwah,
UPDATED: February 16, 2021, 12:34 AM

Five persons including 3 women died on the spot in an accident at Raggi Nallah on Batote-Kishtwar highway in Doda district of Jammu region Monday evening.

SSP Doda, Mumtaz Ahmed, said that an Eco vehicle met with an accident at 7.10 pm near Raggi Nallah, 20 kms from Doda town which falls under the jurisdiction of Assar Police Station of Doda.

Trending News
The young author said her personal experience in life has played a major role in her writing the book and has been somewhat reflected in the protagonist Rehmat as well.

'Two And A Half': Srinagar girl pens debut novel to revive Kashmiri folklore

“A medical luminary, Dr Rasheed graduated from GMC Srinagar and after completing his postgraduation joined SKIMS Medical College and became head of Pathology department.”

DAK condoles demise of Dr Abdul Rasheed

Acting on specific information of terrorist movement, Awantipora Police along with 42 RR and 180 BN CRPF launched search operation in village Batagund and Dadsara Tral.

Three Hizb associates arrested in Tral, IED material recovered: Police

File Photo

One-way traffic from Srinagar on Jammu-Srinagar highway tomorrow

“Five persons reportedly died in the accident,” officials said, adding that the rescue operation was on.

The SSP said the vehicle was on its way from Doda to Batote. At Raggi Nallah, the driver lost control over the steering wheel and the vehicle fell into a gorge.

Police and locals reached the spot and evacuated all from the ill-fated vehicle. “According to preliminary reports, 5 persons including 2 males and 3 females died on the spot.”

Latest News
The young author said her personal experience in life has played a major role in her writing the book and has been somewhat reflected in the protagonist Rehmat as well.

'Two And A Half': Srinagar girl pens debut novel to revive Kashmiri folklore

“A medical luminary, Dr Rasheed graduated from GMC Srinagar and after completing his postgraduation joined SKIMS Medical College and became head of Pathology department.”

DAK condoles demise of Dr Abdul Rasheed

As per the official sources, the man is said to be employee at the eatery.

Man shot at, injured in Srinagar

Representational Photo

Two Armymen injured in road accident, hospitalised

All were shifted to Associate Hospital GMC Doda.

The deceased have been identified as Rakesh Kumar Bhagat son of Datta Raj Bhagat, Mamta Devi W/o Rakesh Kumar, Samrita Devi D/o Rakesh Kumar, Babli Devi W/o Roshan Kumar, all residents of Ganika Doda, while Chander Rekha (32) wife of Ajeet Kumar is a resident of Nagri, Doda.

Related News