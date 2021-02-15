5 dead in Doda road accident

Five persons including 3 women died on the spot in an accident at Raggi Nallah on Batote-Kishtwar highway in Doda district of Jammu region Monday evening.

SSP Doda, Mumtaz Ahmed, said that an Eco vehicle met with an accident at 7.10 pm near Raggi Nallah, 20 kms from Doda town which falls under the jurisdiction of Assar Police Station of Doda.

“Five persons reportedly died in the accident,” officials said, adding that the rescue operation was on.

The SSP said the vehicle was on its way from Doda to Batote. At Raggi Nallah, the driver lost control over the steering wheel and the vehicle fell into a gorge.

Police and locals reached the spot and evacuated all from the ill-fated vehicle. “According to preliminary reports, 5 persons including 2 males and 3 females died on the spot.”

All were shifted to Associate Hospital GMC Doda.

The deceased have been identified as Rakesh Kumar Bhagat son of Datta Raj Bhagat, Mamta Devi W/o Rakesh Kumar, Samrita Devi D/o Rakesh Kumar, Babli Devi W/o Roshan Kumar, all residents of Ganika Doda, while Chander Rekha (32) wife of Ajeet Kumar is a resident of Nagri, Doda.