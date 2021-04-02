5 deaths, 517 new cases in J&K

Upsurge in COVID19 cases continues in Jammu and Kashmir as 517 new cases and five fatalities were reported on Friday.

Jammu and Kashmir has now reported close to 1000 cases in the last two days and the number of fatalities due to infection is rising.

Since the outbreak of pandemic in J&K, over 2000 deaths have been reported due to COVID, majority of these fatalities were recorded from Kashmir division.

As per the details shared by the health department, Jammu and Kashmir reported 517 fresh covid-19 cases and five deaths on Friday. It marks the

highest number of fatalities and cases recorded this year in a single day. Out of total five deaths, four were reported in Kashmir and one in Jammu division.

The number of persons who have died due to COVID in J&K is 2003, 1266 in Kashmir and 738 in Jammu.

First death due to COVID in J&K was reported on 26 March 2020 from the Kashmir division.

A senior health department official said, “In last two weeks of March the cases have increased at a very rapid pace. We are seeing an upward trend and it is much faster than last year. Most of the cases are coming in clusters; it is a worrying sign for the administration.”

He said that despite the stress on adherence of COVID protocols, its impact is not visible on the ground.

As per the health department, out of 517 cases, 90 were travelers. Jammu division reported 96 cases and Kashmir 421, taking the J&K’s overall infection count to 131938.

Srinagar has reported over 500 cases each in the last three days. The summer capital has again reported the highest number of cases among all districts.

Srinagar has reported 173 cases which is the highest number of cases reported by any district in a day this year.

Baramulla has reported 86 cases, Budgam 88, Pulwama 4, Kupwara 12, Anantnag 12, Bandipora 14, Ganderbal 9, Kulgam 21, Shopian 2, Jammu 62, Udhampur 1, Rajouri 7, Doda 6, Kathua 14, Samba 3, Kishtwar 0, Poonch 0, Ramban 3 and Reasi 0.

With increase in cases the active positive cases has doubled in the last two weeks.

Currently there are 3215 active positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir.

As per the media bulletin, 171 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and were discharged from various hospitals—54 from Jammu Division and 117 from Kashmir Division.