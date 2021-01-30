5 KAS officers transferred

General Administration Department (GAD) today ordered transfer and posting of several KAS officers.

Secretary, J&K Public Service Commission, Rajesh Sharma, KAS, has been transferred and posted as Custodian General, J&K.

Custodian General, J&K, Suriya Jabeen, KAS, has been transferred and posted as Additional Secretary to the Government, Tribal Affairs Department.

Director, Tourism, Jammu, Raj Kumar Katoch, KAS, has been transferred and posted as Secretary, J&K Public Service Commission.

Secretary, J&K Sports Council, Naseem Javid Choudhary, KAS, has been transferred and posted as Director, Tourism, Jammu.

Secretary, Royal Springs Golf Course, Srinagar, Nuzhat Gul, holding additional charge of Managing Director-cum-Chief Executive Officer, Golf Development and Management Authority and Kashmir Golf Club, has been transferred and posted as Secretary, J&K Sports Council.

Director, SKICC, Bakshi Javaid Humayaun, shall hold the charge of the posts of Managing Director-cum-Chief Executive Officer, Golf Development and Management Authority, Secretary, Royal Spring Golf Course, Srinagar and Kashmir Golf Course, in addition to his own duties, till further orders.