Editor's Picks, Front Page, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Jammu,
UPDATED: January 31, 2021, 12:58 AM

5 KAS officers transferred

GK News Network
Jammu,
UPDATED: January 31, 2021, 12:58 AM
Representational Pic

General Administration Department (GAD) today ordered transfer and posting of several KAS officers.

Secretary, J&K Public Service Commission, Rajesh Sharma, KAS, has been transferred and posted as Custodian General, J&K.

Trending News
NC condemns 'wave of repression let loose in Shehar-e-Khaas''

Centre casual about J&K's economic distress: Sagar

Apni Party's core principle is truthful politics: Altaf Bukhari

Power engineers, employees stage protest against privatisation

Representational Pic

HC directs CRPF to complete selection process for MO post

Custodian General, J&K, Suriya Jabeen, KAS, has been transferred and posted as Additional Secretary to the Government, Tribal Affairs Department.

Director, Tourism, Jammu, Raj Kumar Katoch, KAS, has been transferred and posted as Secretary, J&K Public Service Commission.

Secretary, J&K Sports Council, Naseem Javid Choudhary, KAS, has been transferred and posted as Director, Tourism, Jammu.

Latest News

Several Reasi villages reel under darkness

Representational Photo

DC Rajouri reviews execution of power sector projects

Representational Photo

Police arrests husband in Rajouri woman's mysterious murder case

File photo

Ramban receives fresh snow, rainfall

Secretary, Royal Springs Golf Course, Srinagar, Nuzhat Gul, holding additional charge of Managing Director-cum-Chief Executive Officer, Golf Development and Management Authority and Kashmir Golf Club, has been transferred and posted as Secretary, J&K Sports Council.

Director, SKICC, Bakshi Javaid Humayaun, shall hold the charge of the posts of Managing Director-cum-Chief Executive Officer, Golf Development and Management Authority, Secretary, Royal Spring Golf Course, Srinagar and Kashmir Golf Course, in addition to his own duties, till further orders.

Related News