5 Kashmir districts placed in red zone

After assessing the ground situation, the J&K State Executive Committee on Saturday placed five districts of Kashmir in red zone, while Srinagar along with all 10 districts of Jammu division were tagged as orange zone as per the revised guidelines.

Srinagar and all Jammu districts have been placed in the orange zone, Chief Secretary and Chairperson SEC B V R Subrahmanyam said in an order.

The order stated that a detailed review of the current Covid situation in Jammu and Kashmir was conducted with the Financial Commissioner, Divisional Commissioner, Jammu/Kashmir and other officers, senior doctors from the medical institutions.

Srinagar, which has reported the highest number of Covid cases, was earlier placed in the red zone category but now it has been placed in orange zone after recording decline in cases and dip in active positive cases.

As per the SEC order, five Kashmir districts namely Pulwama, Anantnag, Baramulla and Budgam and Kupwara, have been put in the red category along with Lakhanpur containment zone on the NH 44 with a buffer of 500 metre radius, and the areas on either side of the Jawahar Tunnel.

The rest of the 15 districts in J&K have been placed in the orange zone, the order said, adding that the classification was meant for the purpose of implementation of permitted activities with the red category district facing more restrictions.

“This classification of the districts will be reviewed periodically and any further modification will be made by the government,” it said.