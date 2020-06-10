5 militants killed in Shopian

A Hizb ul Mujahideen district commander was among five militants killed in a gun-battle with security forces in Sugoo-Hendhma village of south Kashmir’s Shopian district on Wednesday.

A police official said that on a specific input, a joint operation was launched by police, army’s 44 RR and 178 Bn CRPF early morning.

“As the searches were intensified, a group of militants hiding in the orchards opened fire. The fire was retaliated triggering an encounter,” he said.

He said the guns blazed heavily on both sides for some time but fell silent after three militants were killed.

“The security forces, however, suspecting the presence of more militants continued with the search operation,” a police official said.

He said contact was established soon with the two other militants.

“A brief exchange of fire took place and the duo was also killed,” the police official said.

He said arms and ammunition were also recovered from the spot.

“The bodies of all the five slain militants were retrieved from the orchards,” the police official said.

He said the slain were later taken by police to northern Kashmir’s Baramula district for burial. Lately, police have been denying the bodies of militants to their families as their funerals attracted large crowds.

A police statement said the slain was affiliated to Hizb and Lashkar.

“One of them is a district commander of Hizb,” it said.

Inspector General of Police Vijay Kumar told the Greater Kashmir that this encounter indicated that Hizb, LeT and The Resistance Front (TRF) militant outfits were working together.

A police source later identified the militants as Shakir Pala of Moolu Dangerpora, Ovais Ahmad Bhat of Moolu Chitragam, Sajad Beg of Dugipora, Adil Hussain Lone of Ganawpora and Muneeb ul Haq Sheikh of Sugan; all residents of Shopian district.

Pala was the district commander of Hizb.

In a press statement, police said the identity and affiliation of the killed militants was being ascertained, adding, “As per credible sources they belonged to HM and LeT. One of them is District Commander of HM.”

This was the third encounter in the district in three days in which fourteen locals militants have been killed.

On Monday, four militants were killed in an encounter in Pinjoora village of the same district.

They were identified by the families as Umer Dhobi of Pinjoora, Rayees Ahmad Wani of Vehil, Wakeel Ahmad Naikoo of Rekipora-Kaprin and Saqlain Amin of Reban – all from Shopian.

On Sunday, five Hizb militants were killed in an encounter in Reban village of Shopian.

Their bodies were also taken by police to Baramulla for burial where they were first identified by their families.

The slain included Ishfaq Itoo of Hangulgush, Kulgam; Adil Hussain Mir of Such Kulgam; Bilal Ahmad Mir of Hradu Hanger, Yaripora Kulgam; Sajad Ahmad Wagay of Hangalgush, Yaripora Kulgam and Ovais Ahmad Malik of Arwani, Bijbehara, Anantnag.