5 more contacts of Baramulla cop test positive

Five members of a family in Malpora Sheeri village of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district were tested positive for COVID19 on Monday. All the five cases are primary contacts of a policeman who was earlier tested positive for the virus.

Among the positive tested persons include three woman and a six year old boy. With five fresh cases of COVID 19 in Malpora, the total number of positive cases in this village has reached 13. While total number of positive cases in the Baramulla town has reached 17.

“The village Malpora has witnessed maximum number of persons testing positive for the virus as compared to any other village of the district,” said an official.

On Sunday two policemen from the same village were tested positive for the virus. While on Saturday five persons were tested for the virus.

They authorities have already taken extra measures to contain the spread of the COVID 19 in the area where first positive case was detected that of a policeman working in IRP 3rd BN a week back.

The authorities have quarantined scores of persons from the area and started random testing of the primary contacts of the policeman and so far 13 of them have tested positive.