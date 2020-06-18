5 more COVID19 deaths in J&K; toll 73

Five elderly COVID19 positive people died in J&K on Thursday, the toll mounting to 73 with fresh casualties. The rise of five casualties is the highest single-day spike in deaths.

An 80-year old male from Nawab Bazar area of Srinagar admitted to SMHS Hospital died Thursday morning. Dr Nazir Chaudhary, medical superintendent SMHS said the deceased elderly man was admitted to the hospital with bilateral pneumonia and was subsequently found positive for COVID19. He said the death took place in the wee hours of Thursday.

A 65-year old from Chakoora Shopian also died at the hospital on Thursday. The man was admitted to the hospital with “breathlessness” and other underlying conditions, Dr Chaudhary said adding that he had tested positive for the viral infection. “He died early Thursday morning.”

A 60-year old female from Nildoora Shopian admitted to Chest Diseases Hospital on 17 June died late Thursday evening. The patient was suffering from encephalopathy (a name for a broad spectrum of brain diseases), septicemia and hypertension, Dr Saleem Tak, medical Superintendent CD Hospital said. “She was also COVID19 positive,” Dr Tak said. Meanwhile two people died of COVID19 in Jammu division. These include a 65-year old man who had returned from Delhi and had tested positive. The deceased, a Jammu resident, was admitted at GMC Jammu. The other casualty in Jammu division was of a 68-year old man from Akhnoor. He also died at GMC Jammu. With the five deaths on Thursday, the COVID9 fatality in J&K has reached 73.