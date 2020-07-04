5 more COVID19 deaths; toll 127

Two COVID19 positive patients died at SKIMS in 24 hours, Medical Superintendent of the Institute, Dr Farooq Jan said. He said a 75 year old year old patient from Dialgam Anantnag who had been admitted on 01 July died at 7: 15 am on Saturday. The patient was suffering from COVID19 pneumonia and respiratory failure and had tested positive after admission.

At 9: 15 am, another patient, a 65 year old from Alastang Ganderbal died at the hospital. The patient had tested positive after his admission to the hospital on 29 June. Dr Jan said he was suffering from a brain disease and severe infection. “He had respiratory failure as well,” Dr Jan said.

At SKIMS Medical College Hospital, a 65 year old patient from Chogal Handwara died Saturday morning. The patient was suffering from pneumonia and was known case of diabetes and hypertension. The patient had been shifted from SKIMS Friday night, Dr Shifa Deva, medical superintendent of the Hospital said.

Three patients died of COVID19 at SMHS Hospital, the hospital authorities said. Nodal officer COVID19 at GMC Srinagar, DR S Saleem Khan said a 75 year old patient from Srinagar died on Saturday. The patient had been admitted on 03 July and was suffering from COVID19 pneumonia apart from diabetes and hypertension.

Earlier, a patient admitted for appendicitis died at the hospital around midnight. The patient was a resident of Aboora Magam, Dr Khan said.

An 80 year old from Raj Bagh Srinagar who had passed away at the hospital on Thursday night was declared COVID19 positive posthumously. He was suffering from pneumonia and had been operated upon, Dr Khan said.

The death toll of Srinagar district reached 30 on Saturday.