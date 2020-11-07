5 more die of covid19 in JK

Among the five deaths reported in J&K today was a 48 year old resident of Srinagar with no underlying ailment. COVID19 tally in the UT reached 98337 with 532 people testing positive today.

A male aged 48, resident of Khanyar Srinagar died today at Chest Diseases Hospital. He was admitted with bilateral pneumonia and had tested positive for the viral infection on 1 November, a doctor working at the hospital said.

The doctor said the patient was not reported to have any underlying ailment and was healthy. “However, he had respiratory distress due to acute viral illness and could not make it,” he said.

The patient was put on oxygen support but his condition had failed to improve, hospital authorities said.

Of the 1013 deaths recorded in Kashmir division till date, 156 victims of SARS-CoV2 were of 50 years age or younger. In other words, 15 out of every 100 COVID19 deaths have taken place among people less than 50 years of age, or not categorized as high risk.

The other people who succumbed to the viral disease today were a 56 year old female from Kralhar Baramulla admitted at SKIMS Soura, a 60 year old male from Narwaw Baramulla admitted at SMHS Hospital and a male from Nowbugh Chadoora whose age was recorded as 110 years. He was admitted at SKIMS Medical College Hospital Bemina.

One death was reported from Jammu division today.

As per official bulletin on COVID19, 22083 tests were carried out in J&K in the 24 hours prior to Saturday evening. These yielded 532 positive cases, 324 in Kashmir division and 208 in Jammu division.

The cumulative total of active cases dropped to 5584 with 688 recoveries reported today. The number of recovered people reached 91225, 92.8 percent of the total cases reported.

116 people that tested positive today in Kashmir were symptomatic and sampled thus, mostly using Raid Antigen Test kits, a health official said. He said 68 randomly taken samples were found positive. In addition, 3 healthcare workers, 3 service providers and 14 defence personnel also tested positive.

Among the districts, Srinagar with 132 cases had the highest addition. This was followed by Jammu district with 96 cases. Baramulla had 44 new positives, Budgam 43, Pulwama 15, Kupwara 44, Anantnag 7, Bandipora 9, Ganderbal 24, Kulgam 3, Shopian 3.

12 people returning to Kashmir from outside tested positive today and in Jammu, this number was 17.