Front Page, Today's Paper
GKNN
Jammu,
UPDATED: April 30, 2021, 3:25 AM

5 more hospitals dedicated for COVID19

GKNN
Jammu,
UPDATED: April 30, 2021, 3:25 AM
GK File Photo
GK File Photo

J&K Health and Medical Education Department Thursday gave approval to notify five more hospitals as dedicated hospitals for COVID treatment.

These hospitals included SKIMS Medical College (JVC) Bemina Srinagar, Government Psychiatry Diseases hospital Jammu, District Hospital Ganderbal, District Hospital Pulwama and Sub-District Hospital Kupwara.

Trending News
Budgam Police organises felicitation ceremony

Budgam Police organises felicitation ceremony for JKPMG medal awardees

Kashmir University. File Photo

KU Hazratbal campus declared micro-containment zone

Manoj Sinha/GK File Photo/Mir Imran

Other Administrative Council decisions

GK File Image

Checking of Ladakh bound travellers

“In continuation to the Department’s letter no HD/Plan/29/2020-Part file dated April 24, 2021, I’m directed to convey approval of the competent authority to notify these hospitals as dedicated hospitals for COVID treatment in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir,” read a notification issued by the Deputy Director (Planning) Health and Medical Education Department.

Tagged in , ,
Related News