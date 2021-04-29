5 more hospitals dedicated for COVID19

J&K Health and Medical Education Department Thursday gave approval to notify five more hospitals as dedicated hospitals for COVID treatment.

These hospitals included SKIMS Medical College (JVC) Bemina Srinagar, Government Psychiatry Diseases hospital Jammu, District Hospital Ganderbal, District Hospital Pulwama and Sub-District Hospital Kupwara.

“In continuation to the Department’s letter no HD/Plan/29/2020-Part file dated April 24, 2021, I’m directed to convey approval of the competent authority to notify these hospitals as dedicated hospitals for COVID treatment in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir,” read a notification issued by the Deputy Director (Planning) Health and Medical Education Department.