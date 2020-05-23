5 more positive cases in Kargil

Front Page, Today's Paper
Irfan Raina
Srinagar,
UPDATED: May 24, 2020, 1:30 AM

Five more positive cases of COVID19 have been reported in Kargil district of Ladakh union territory on Saturday, taking the total number of active cases in Ladakh to 6, including five in Kargil and one in Leh, officials said.

The media bulletin issued by the health department said that they received 337 sample reports out of which 5 were positive cases from Kargil district while as 324 negative from Kargil and 8 negative from Leh. “4 among the positive cases are Iran returnees while as one is a student who travelled by bus from Delhi to Kargil and has been kept in hospital isolation.

As per the media bulletin, the condition of all six active cases of COVID-19 in UT Ladakh is stable.

