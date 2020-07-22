5-year old injured child among 9 COVID victims

A five year old child admitted at SKIMS Soura with burn injuries died on Wednesday, while eight more people lost life to the viral illness here, the death toll reaching 275 in J&K.

The child, a resident of Qazipora Bandipora, was admitted to SKIMS Soura on 14 July. The child, as per hospital records, had 36 percent burn injuries and had tested COVID19 positive. A doctor said the patient had suffered burn injuries in June and tested positive later in the course of treatment at the hospital.

The doctor said that the patient was admitted to Ward 5A and died around 2 pm. The doctor said the patient had developed respiratory distress symptoms as well, apart from his burn injuries. “He was on oxygen support for two days,” the doctor said.

Another Bandipora resident, an elderly, aged 85, died at district hospital Bandipora late Tuesday night. A health official said the patient was suffering from cancer and had tested COVID19 positive.

Another 85 year old, a resident of Sopore Baramulla died at SMHS Hospital. The patient was admitted on 18 July with bilateral pneumonia and age related ailments, a health official said.

A Sallar Anantnag resident, 55 years old, admitted at SKIMS on 12 July had died on 18 July. His death was included today in COVID19 list, although an official said he had tested positive a week before he lost life. No health official was available to comment on the cause of delay in reporting his death among the COVID19 list.

A Srinagar resident, from Palpora Noorbagh aged 52 died at SMHS Hospital today, He was a diabetic and had COVID19 pneumonia, a doctor said.

Another Srinagar resident, a 74 year old from Rawalpora, died at SKIMS Medical College Hospital Bemina. He had been admitted on 18 July.

A young woman from Qazigund Anantnag died at SKIMS Medical College Hospital today. A doctor said the patient had respiratory symptoms, although no medical history of the deceased was available.

A 75 year old female patient from N U Pora Budgam died at Chest Diseases Hospital. She had been admitted to the hospital on 16 July and was known to have diabetes.

A 70 year old from Sendbal Ganderbal died at SMHS Hospital. He had been admitted late Tuesday night and died within 24 hours of admission to the hospital, a doctor said.

With these deaths, the COVID19 fatality in Kashmir division reached 255, while 20 deaths have taken place in Jammu division.