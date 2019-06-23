5 years on, J&K awaits spl quota for inductions in IAS, IPS and IFS

For the past five years, the Jammu & Kashmir government is awaiting restoration of the special promotion quota to the state for inductions in the prestigious IAS, IPS and IFS.

Since 2014, the government of India remains indecisive over restoration of the special 50 percent promotion quota for the state for induction in the coveted All India services.

“The state government has repeatedly taken up the matter with the Centre at different levels during these years. But there is no word from the Centre on whether it will restore the quota or bring J&K at par with other states,” an official, wishing not to be named, told Greater Kashmir.

He said two former CMs namely late Mufti Muhammad Sayeed and his daughter Mehbooba Mufti, former Governor NN Vohra and the successive chief secretaries of the state have requested the Centre to restore the quota but to no avail.

Under the special quota, J&K could induct local officers into 50 percent of the IAS, the IPS and the IFS posts under the state government, central deputation reserve, state deputation reserve and the training reserve. Other states can induct only 33 per cent of their officers into these services.

The quota was extended from time to time by the Centre, but not after the last such extension expired on 31 December 2013.

A senior bureaucrat said the GoI’s indecisiveness over the matter has affected determination of vacancies in IAS, IPS and IFS.

Due to non-restoration of the quota, “the respective cadre controlling authorities of these services cannot determine vacancies available for induction in these services. This is one of the reasons for non-induction into these services,” he said.

As already reported by this newspaper, 89 percent slots are vacant in promotion quota of IAS, IPS and IFS cadres of Jammu & Kashmir. The official also said the cadre restructuring proposals of IAS and IPS are gathering dust due to indecisiveness over this issue. “The cadre review proposals of these services were respectively sent to the Centre in 2015 and 2016 by the state government but they have not approved these proposals.”

He said these proposals cannot be notified unless and until “it is clear whether the state will get 50 percent promotion quota or 33 percent quota at par with other states,” he said.

When contacted, Administrative Secretary, General Administration Department, Farooq Ahmad Lone said, the state government is pursuing the matter vigorously. “We have taken up the matter with the Centre,” he said.