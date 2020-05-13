500 students arrive from Bangladesh in 3 flights

As many as 169 students stranded in various medical colleges in Bangladesh arrived in the valley on Wednesday afternoon. Later they were shifted to their respective districts for 14-day administrative quarantine.

Earlier, a group of 169 students from Dhaka, Bangladesh had arrived on Tuesday while as the first batch of 168 students had landed in the Valley on last Friday. The flights were arranged by the Government of India (GoI) amid the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown.

“All the students who arrived from Dhaka, Bangladesh, were received under due observance of necessary protocol. The students were properly screened and their samples were collected for COVID-19 testing after their arrival in Valley,” an official said.

With the return of the 506 medical students from Bangladesh in three flights till today, around 230-240 students are still left behind whose names were not enlisted by the embassy for their evacuation. These include 72 students of community based medical college Bangladesh, over 90 students of Kumudini Womens Medical College Bangladesh and dozens of students from other medical colleges as well.

However, principal secretary and government spokesperson, Rohit Kansal said all the students left behind at Bangladesh will be evacuated as well. “Those still in Bangladesh need not worry. There will be yet another flight,” he said.

As already reported, J&K Chief Secretary, B V R Subrahmanyam has written to the foreign secretary GoI and urged him that the left out students may be evacuated in a single flight-aircraft with a capacity of 250 persons.

The GoI has launched ‘Vande Bharat Mission’ to evacuate persons stranded in different countries due to the COVID-19 pandemic and facilitate their movement by air and sea.

Meanwhile, the people stranded in different states are returning through trains and buses. The train facility for stranded people is provided up to Udhampur. Their evacuation is facilitated by the states concerned in collaboration with the J&K administration.

In past few days, three trains including one each from Bangalore, Goa and Delhi arrived Udhampur with stranded passengers including mostly students and labourers. Another train which has already departed from Goa is likely to arrive at Udhampur on Thursday.

“Around 1000 stranded passengers were evacuated from Bangalore, over 800 people were evacuated from Goa in first train while as 1168 stranded people arrived in train from Delhi at Udhampur on Wednesday morning,” the official said.

He said the people who arrived from Delhi were dispatched to their respective districts in SRTC buses. “Most of the passengers who arrived from Delhi belong to Kulgam and Ramban district,” he said.

The official said the second special train is scheduled to depart from Bangalore on Thursday with 1680 stranded persons.

Meanwhile, as per the figures produced by the Directorate of Information and Public Relation (DIPR), the government has evacuated 39825 J&K inhabitants through Lakhanpur till Wednesday while as 3217 people have reached Udhampur through special trains from Karnataka, Goa Delhi.