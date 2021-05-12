50,000 Covishield vaccine doses reach Srinagar

A fresh consignment of 50,000 Covishield vaccine doses from Serum Institute of India, Pune arrived in Srinagar on Wednesday.

The consignment weighing 160 kilogram landed at the Srinagar airport Wednesday afternoon and was handed over to the J&K government’s immunization officers, official Twitter handle of the airport said.

“The consignment of Covishield Vaccine from @SerumInstIndia, Pune arrived at Srinagar via Mumbai through @IndiGo6E . The consignment contained 5 boxes with 50K doses weighing 160 kgs & was handed over to State Immunization Dept of J&K” the Tweet said.

Earlier, on May 5 a consignment of 50,000 Covishield COVID-19 vaccine doses from Serum Institute of India, Pune had arrived in Srinagar.

On 1st May, 15 boxes containing 432 kg Covaxin and 5 boxes containing 160 kg of Covishield vaccines were received at the Srinagar Airport.

Speaking to Greater Kashmir, Director Srinagar Airport, Santosh Dhoke said that the airline officials, airport authorities and officials of J&K government have been jointly working to ensure the unloading and shifting of the consignment takes place smoothly.

“It is advisable that as soon as the consignment reaches here, it is put in a controlled temperature. One has to ensure that no time is wasted in unloading of these vaccine consignments,” Dhoke said.

Dhoke said the cargo team of the Airports Authority of India coordinates with airline officials and J&K administration officials to ensure that unloading and shifting of the vaccine takes place in a time bound manner.

It may be mentioned that at a press conference last week, officials of J&K administration had said that 1.25 crore doses of vaccines have been ordered by Jammu and Kashmir making it the largest placed order for vaccines in the country.

COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 18-45 began in Jammu and Kashmir on May 1 with people only in Srinagar and Jammu cities getting the jab subject to prior registration. However, shortage of Covishield vaccine in many centers has caused worries among the people scheduled to take the second jab while shortage of Covaxin has led to temporary closure of the many vaccine centres.