507 new cases; total 24897

As many as 507 new cases of COVID19 were confirmed from J&K today, 378 of them from Kashmir division. The cumulative number of confirmed cases reached 24897.

Srinagar district continued to be the epicenter of COVID19 in Kashmir with 155 new cases today. The district has contributed 6155 positives to the cumulative 19286 confirmed cases in Kashmir division – 32 percent approximately. The district has also recorded 152 COVID19 deaths.

A health official said due to the high number of tests being carried out in Srinagar, the number of cases being reported from the district has been constantly high. “We do mass testing in banks, camps and other government and non-government departments in Srinagar,” he said, adding that the number of individuals testing positive from these organizations has been found high. “They don’t all belong to Srinagar but because they are stationed in Srinagar, they are counted as part of Srinagar,” he said.

Today, the official said today, 12 people from various security camps stationed in Srinagar tested positive, the official said. He said 28 people tested positive in Srinagar using Rapid Antigen Tests, most of these contacts of known cases. A rising high number of symptomatic individuals has been testing positive in Srinagar, the official said.

In Bandipora, 50 people were found positive for COVID19, 12 of them with rapid antigen tests that give results in half an hour, an official said. More than 10 samples from a police post tested positive in the district.

In Baramulla district, 44 people tested positive, most of these contacts and people reporting respiratory symptoms. A number of new cases came to fore in Sopore, Chuker and Hardaboora areas, an official said.

The cases reported in other district today are: Pulwama 22, Kulgam 15, Shopian 6, Anantnag 32, Budgam 10, Kupwara 26, Ganderbal 18.

In Jammu division, out of 129 cases, 59 had recent travel history. 42 cases were reported from Jammu district, 32 from Samba.

336 patients were discharged today after recovering from COVID19. The total number of recovered patients reached 170003, while the number of active cases was 7422, J&K Government said.