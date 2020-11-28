52% turnout in Ist phase of DDC polls

State Election Commissioner K.K Sharma today informed that the first phase of District Development Council elections has been conducted successfully in J&K on Saturday that recorded 51.76% polling. He was addressing a press conference in Jammu.

“Polling has been by-and-large peaceful in 43 constituencies of DDC that went to polls today in which 3,62,766 voters including 1,93,375 males and 1,69,391 females out of 7,00,842 voters, voted to choose their representatives in their respective councils,” the SEC said.

The SEC further informed that the Reasi District recorded the highest polling at 74.62 percent followed by Rajouri District at 70.52 percent and Poonch with 68.69% polling. In Kashmir Division, Budgam district recorded highest polling at 56.96 % followed by Kupwara District at 50.74% and Ganderbal with around 48.62% polling.

Giving the district wise details about the DDC, the SEC informed that in Kashmir Division, the polling percentage recorded in Bandipora was 43.57%, Baramulla 32.51%, Srinagar 33.76%, Pulwama 6.70%, Shopian 42.58%, Kulgam 34.35%, Anantnag 43.32%.

Similarly, in Jammu division Kishtwar has voting percentage of 55.16%, Doda 64.49%, Ramban 64.21%, Udhampur 57.13%, Kathua 62.82%, Samba 68.61% and Jammu 61.49% people exercise their right to franchise during first phase of elections.

The SEC further said that large numbers of people have come out to cast their votes during the first phase of District Development Council Elections 2020 and Panch/Sarpanch by-polls. Long queues can be seen despite severe cold conditions in Kashmir Division and hilly areas of Jammu Division, he added.

The SEC said that the DDC elections will play a decisive role towards development at a grass root level. He informed that the polling went peaceful and smooth across the region. He appreciated every stakeholder for their tireless efforts for the successful conduct of the polling process. Adequate security personnel were deployed at all polling stations to ensure the smooth conduct of the polls, he said.

The SEC further informed that arrangements regarding the second phase of elections have been put in place which is going to be held in 43 constituencies including 25 in Kashmir division and 18 in Jammu division.