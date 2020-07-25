523 new cases; total 17305

As many as 523 cases of COVID19 were reported from J&K on Saturday, the cumulative number reaching 17305. 7 doctors and 52 samples from police and security establishments were among the new cases.

For the past two days, J&K has been recording a drop in positive cases of COVID19. While on 19 July, the number of cases recorded stood at 701, barring 22 July, the daily cases have been over 600 for most days. On Friday, 353 cases of COVID19 were reported, while today, although higher than Friday’s, was a drop from the cases recorded in the previous week.

A health official said that the quantum of testing had increased in J&K in the previous week due to the high influx of laborers coming in. “We have had over 20000 laborers arriving in the week gone by. They have been tested and that increased the number of tests we carried out,” the official said. The official further said that 15000 more laborers were expected to arrive and they too would be tested, although among other groups, the number of samples taken and tested would remain the same.

Among the fresh cases, 367 belonged to Kashmir division, while 156 were from Jammu division.

In Kashmir 11 pregnant women, 97 contacts of known cases, 16 randomly taken samples, 19 service providers, 67 symptomatic people voluntarily coming for testing and 10 healthcare workers were among the new cases.

Among the districts, the highest number of cases was reported from Srinagar, 145 people from the district tested positive today. As has been the trend in the district in the past weeks, most of the new cases were among individuals who seek help at hospitals based on their symptoms. 12 samples taken from various security establishments in the district tested positive today.

62 samples from Pulwama tested positive today. 10 of these were from a police establishment in the district. 30 of these were samples taken from two CRPF battalions, a health official said.

56 samples from Budgam tested positive. While three of these were laborers who had been sampled upon their arrival from outside, most of the remaining were contacts of known cases spread across various villages in the district. Many people who had developed symptoms of COVID19 and who sought testing were also found positive, a health official from the district said.

The number of cases in other districts reported on Saturday were: Baramulla 18, Kulgam 6, Shopian 11, Anantnag 20, Kupwara 10, Bandipora 30, Ganderbal 9.

In Jammu, 80 travelers who had been sampled upon their return tested positive, among the 156 total cases from the day.

The number of recoveries in J&K reached 9517 with 300 people discharged today.