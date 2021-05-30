529 doctors, 853 paramedics have tested positive so far in J&K

Three doctors have died in J&K while 1382 healthcare workers including 529 medicos have contracted Covid19 in line of their duty in Kashmir till May 28 since the outbreak of pandemic, Health Department data show.

Srinagar district where all major tertiary care hospitals are situated has witnessed the highest number of positive healthcare workers, a senior health department official said.

As per the official figures accessed by Greater Kashmir, total 1382 healthcare workers tested positive for Covid-19 infection in line of their duty, of which 529 are doctors working in various healthcare institutions and 853 paramedics.

As per the India Medical Association, three doctors died during Covid pandemic in J&K. The total number of doctors who died of Covid-19 in India is 513.

J&K has been hit badly by the second Covid-19 infection wave with over 2.80 persons having tested positive in the Union Territory for the novel coronavirus while the deaths reported due to viral respiratory illness is nearly 3900.

The healthcare workers too have faced the wrath of the deadly diseases, though despite odds they have been leading the fight against the virus.

A senior health department official said that they are most vulnerable as they deal with the Covid-19 patients on a day to day basis. “It not only puts their life at risk but their family members too are having high chances of catching the infection.”

Official Spokesperson of Directorate of Health Services Kashmir, Dr Mir Mushtaq who himself had tested positive for Covid-19 and admitted in SKIMS last year said: “Our healthcare workers have done a commendable job in leading the battle against the Covid which is still a new disease. But despite all odds, they are working hard to provide the best quality healthcare to the patients. Unfortunately in line of duty they also get infected, but without caring for their lives they work hard for the betterment of patient care in all hospitals.”

Releasing fresh state-wise figures on Covid-related fatalities among doctors, the IMA stated that the highest deaths have been reported from Delhi with 103 casualties. In Bihar, 96 doctors have died while in Uttar Pradesh, 41 have died in the second wave.

The data also revealed that 39 doctors succumbed to Covid-19 in Rajasthan, followed by 29 each in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Jharkhand.