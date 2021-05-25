53 deaths, 2964 new COVID-19 cases

Though infection rate has come down a bit but the number of Covid related deaths is not showing any respite as Jammu and Kashmir again logged 53 deaths while 2964 persons tested positive for the viral respiratory illness in the last 24 hours.

A day after witnessing a decline of Covid positive cases there was a slight increase in daily caseload on Tuesday. On Monday the number of infection cases was 2237 which was the lowest in a month.

On Tuesday, 53 people succumbed to Covid infection, of which 33 deaths were reported from Jammu division and 20 from Kashmir division; with it the total death toll due to Covid since the outbreak of pandemic in J&K has reached 3662 – 1897 in Kashmir division and 1765 in Jammu division.

As per the details shared by the health department, 13 persons died in GMC Jammu, 03 in GMC Doda, 04 in GMC Kathua, 01 in GMC Rajouri, 01 in MH Satwari, 01 in MH Jalandhar, 01in CH Udhampur, 01 in DH Udhampur, 02 in DH Samba, 06 in Home/ Brought Dead, 06 in SMHS Sgr, 05 in JVC SKIMS Bemina, 01 in DH Pulwama, 02 in DCHC Chanapora, 01 in GB Pant Srinagar, 02 in GMC Anantnag, 01 in DH Bandipora, 01 in TH Bijbehara & 01 in CHC Sopore.

J&K reported 2964 positive cases while again the number of recoveries outnumbered the positive cases. 3623 Covid-19 positive patients recovered in the last 24 hours, 1426 from Jammu and 2197 from Kashmir division.

Out of the total positive cases today, again Kashmir recorded the highest number of cases, 1819 positive cases from Kashmir and 1145 from Jammu division were reported.

The capitals of J&K – Srinagar and Jammu – reported the highest number of cases among all the 20 districts of the Union Territory.

Srinagar reported 487 cases, Baramulla 220, Budgam 266, Pulwama 169, Kupwara 91, Anantnag 223, Bandipora 85, Ganderbal 97, Kulgam 109, Shopian 72, Jammu 438, Udhampur 102, Rajouri 99, Doda 62, Kathua 117, Samba 84, Kishtwar 27, Poonch 58, Ramban 110 and Reasi 48.