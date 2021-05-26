Front Page, Today's Paper
SYED AMJAD SHAH
Jammu,
UPDATED: May 27, 2021, 1:29 AM

53 Rohingyas in Hiranagar holding centre, 37 Kathua jail inmates test positive

Representational Image [Source: enriquelopezgarre from Pixabay]
At least 53 Rohingyas in the Hiranagar holding centre and 37 inmates in the Kathua district jail have tested positive for Covid19, an official said.

The official said: “During a routine medical check-up of the Rohingyas at the holding centre at Hiranagar, the doctor recommended covid19 sampling of two foreigners, two days back.”

He said: “Accordingly, the Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) was conducted and both the Rohingyas tested positive.”

“Later, the Health department took RAT samples in the Holding Centre in which 53 Rohingyas tested positive,” the official said.

He said that the infected Rohingyas have been isolated and provided medicine kits by the health department.

Meanwhile, at least 37 inmates have tested positive during RT-PCR sampling at district jail Kathua. “Of 197 RT-PCR samples of inmates conducted up to May 25 in Kathua district jail,” the official said, “the result of 92 inmates was received, of which, 37 have tested positive.”

Among the 37 infected inmates, the official said, “36 have no covid symptoms.”

“The infected inmates have been isolated and kept in a separate barrack,” the official said.

The official said: “One inmate – 37th covid positive inmate – had diabetes and therefore, he was admitted in the hospital since he required special medical care.”

“On May 18, 2021, the samples of entire staff of Kathua Jail were taken, in which a barber and a constable tested positive. Both were isolated, accordingly,” he said.

Pertinently, the jail authorities across Jammu and Kashmir are conducting covid19 sampling and they have also established isolation wards within the prisons.

“We have made special arrangements for the infected patients and they also get healthy food and proper medical care by the doctors available round the clock,” another official said.

