540 more test positive; curve seems to be flattening

While 540 new cases were reported on Friday in J&K, the number depicted conformity in the frailly wavering COVID19 curve of the past three weeks. Government however said it would require time before the line could be declared flat.

Since the last lap of July, daily reported cases of COVID19 in J&K have been stable around 500. On most days in August, the number has been less than 500 as per information bulletin issued by J&K Government, while on some rare days, it has had a breakaway to around 600. The graph seems to be flattening, although mild spikes and dips have also been seen.

Financial Commissioner Health and Medical Education, Atal Dulloo, said it was a good sign that J&K had not seen any spikes in the past few weeks. He however said that the UT would need to wait before the line is taken as a flat one.

“In the past we had seen that our cases were stable around 200, but then we had a sudden spurt in cases,” he said. He hoped that no further rise in the number of cases takes place in J&K. “However, we are still dealing with a good number of cases everyday,” he said.

As has been the trend, Kashmir division constituted the major proportion of freshly reported COVID19 cases. 421 people tested positive for the virus in Kashmir on Friday. A majority of cases among these were of people who had already turned symptomatic and were sampled thus. A health official said about 150 people experiencing COVID19 symptoms were found positive for COVID19 in J&K today.

In Srinagar district alone, over 50 symptomatic people were found positive. In Kashmir today, more than 60 people from various security camps and police tested positive. In addition, 50 more, among the randomly selected people from red zones, those without symptoms, also tested positive.

Among the districts, Srinagar had 108 new cases, including 5 travelers. The active cases in Srinagar have dropped from about 2500 a week ago to 1878. A total of 6680 cases in all have been confirmed in Srinagar.

In Kupwara, 65 new cases came to light. Most of these, a health official said, were police and security personnel from Zangli, Handwara and Kupwara areas.

In Bandipora, 50 cases were confirmed. Most of these were symptomatic people and the randomly sampled ones from red zones.

Cases in other districts were – Pulwama 31, Kulgam 12, Shopian 8, Anantnag 31, Budgam 37, Bandipora 50 and Ganderbal 32.

In Jammu division, out of the 119 new cases, 47 were travelers. Jammu district had 67 new cases today.

The total number of recovered cases reached 19942, while the number of active cases in the UT was 7027 as on Friday evening. 640 patients were discharged today after recovery. 27489 cases have been reported in all in J&K till date.