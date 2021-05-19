55000 recoveries this month

On Wednesday 4338 patients recovered from Covid-19, with it Jammu and Kashmir has witnessed 54,797 recoveries in just 19 days, which as per the health experts is a good sign amid the second wave of pandemic which has engulfed the Union Territory.

As per the official data, 54,797 persons who had earlier tested positive for Covid-19 have recovered in this month so far, the total number of recoveries reported in Jammu and Kashmir since the outbreak of Covid has crossed 2 lakh mark.

In the last couple of days, the number of Covid-19 recoveries in a day has outnumbered the number of cases tested positive for the viral respiratory illness.

On Wednesday, 4338 persons recovered from Covid, while 3969 tested positive, which means that the number of recoveries outnumbered positive cases.

As per the official data, till April 1, 147242 recoveries were reported which has reached to 202039 till May 19. Till date total number of positive cases reported in J&K is 255888 out of which 202039 have recovered, 3355 have died and active cases are 50494.

In the second wave of pandemic the number of infection cases has shown an upsurge at a rapid pace in comparison to last year.

However the doctors state that the percentage recovery is encouraging and people should continue to adhere to Covid appropriate behavior.

Official spokesperson of Directorate of Health Services Kashmir, Dr. Mir Mushtaq, said, “The percentage recoveries recorded in this month is an encouraging sign. As the data on Covid suggests that around 90 percent of the patients who get infected with Covid don’t need hospitalization, a few percent critically ill are admitted in hospitals. It is a good sign that over 50,000 patients have recovered from Covid.”