56 deaths, 2803 new Covid cases in J&K

Jammu and Kashmir reported 56 deaths attributed to Covid-19 while 2803 persons tested positive for the viral respiratory illness in the last 24 hours. The total tally of deaths in J&K due to this virus has reached 3795.

Jammu division on Friday logged 30 deaths and Kashmir witnessed 26 deaths.

Out of total fatalities reported so far in J&K, Jammu has witnessed 1838 deaths and Kashmir division 1957. As per details shared by the health department, 08 persons died in GMC Jammu, 01 in CD Hosp Jammu, 02 in CH Udhampur, 01 in DH Reasi, 01 in DMC Ludhiana, 01 in GMC Doda, 05 in GMC Rajouri, 01 in MH Akhnoor, 03 in MH Satwari, 02 in SMVDNH Katra, 05 in Home/ Brought Dead, 07 in SMHS Sgr, 02 in SKIMS JVC Bemina, 02 in DH Bandipora, 04 in GMC Anantnag, 05 in GMC Baramulla, 01 in JLNM Hospital, 02 in DH Pulwama, 01 in DH Kulgam, 01 in CHC Kupwara & 01 in CHC Yaripora.

For the last couple of days, the daily Covid positive cases are hovering in the range of 2000 to 3000. J&K on Friday reported 2803 Covid infection cases, of which 1009 were reported from Jammu Division and 1794 from Kashmir, division taking the total count to 284431.

Srinagar reported 382 cases on Friday, the district is the worst hit by the second Covid wave, having the highest number of active positive cases. Total 760 deaths have been reported from Srinagar district.

Jammu is the worst hit in terms of deaths reported; the district has recorded 1026 fatalities attributed to Covid since the outbreak of Covid pandemic.

Baramulla has reported 204 new Covid positive cases, Budgam 223, Pulwama 179, Kupwara 228, Anantnag 207, Bandipora 57, Ganderbal 168, Kulgam 94, Shopian 52, Jammu 320, Udhampur 71, Rajouri 107, Doda 82, Kathua 79, Samba 71, Kishtwar 30, Poonch 92, Ramban 77 and Reasi 80.

Moreover, 3637 more COVID-19 patients have recovered, 1741 from Jammu division and 1896 from Kashmir division. With an increase in the number of recoveries of Covid patients, the number of active positive cases in J&K is now 41382— 16142 in Jammu and 25240 in Jammu.

As per the details shared by the health department, 5476 hospital beds have been designated for Covid-19 patients, of which 2470 are occupied by patients admitted in various hospitals across J&K. 2044 Covid patients are on oxygen support and 116 on ventilator support.