56 more succumb to COVID in J&K, 3614 new cases

Jammu and Kashmir witnessed 56 COVID-19 related deaths even as there was a slight dip in cases as 3614 persons tested positive in the last 24 hours. Again majority of the deaths were reported from Jammu division and majority of cases from Kashmir division.

As per the details shared by the health department, out of 56 deaths, 39 patients succumbed in various healthcare institutions in Jammu division and 17 COVID attributed deaths were reported from Kashmir division.

Highest number of deaths was recorded in GMC Jammu where 23 people died. 01 died in MCH Wing (GMC), 02 in GMC Rajouri, 02 in GMC Kathua, 03 in SSH Jammu, 02 in DH Udhampur, 01 in MH Satwari, 01 in CHC Katra, 05 in Home/ Brought Dead, 03 in SKIMS Soura, 05 in SMHS Srinagar, 01 in CD Hospital Srinagar. 03 in SKIMS JVC Bemina, 01 in DH Pulwama, 01 in GMC Anantnag, 01 in CHC Kupwara and 01 in TH Bijbehara.

The total number of COVID deaths in J&K has reached 2782 of which 1572 were reported in Kashmir division and 1210 in Jammu division.

On Monday, the number of persons tested positive was 3614 which is around 1500 less than the daily tally on Sunday. Out of total cases reported, 1496 were reported in Jammu and 2118 in Kashmir division, taking the total count to 220546. On Monday, Srinagar reported 701 positive cases, Baramulla 163, Budgam 343, Pulwama 135, Kupwara 187, Anantnag 134, Bandipora 65, Ganderbal 76, Kulgam 254, Shopian 60, Jammu 658, Udhampur 137, Rajouri 170, Doda 34, Kathua 146, Samba 158, Kishtwar 11, Poonch 57, Ramban 50 and Reasi 75.

Currently there are 49,951 active positive cases in J&K, of which 32302 are in Kashmir and 17649 in Jammu. As per the official data, 3083 patients are admitted in hospitals across J&K, of which 2604 are on oxygen support and 108 on ventilator support. As many as 2423 more patients have recovered, 624 from Jammu division and 1799 from Kashmir.