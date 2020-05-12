56 new cases as J&K sees highest single-day spike; total 935

J&K had the highest single day rise of COVID19 cases today as the number of confirmed positives stood at 56, taking the total reported viral illness cases to 935 here.

Travelers being brought into J&K constituted the majority of cases reported on Tuesday. Of the 55 samples that tested positive in the past 24 hours, 43 were people whose samples had been taken at various locations upon their arrival into J&K from other states.

Of the total cases, 42 were reported from Kashmir division, and 14 from Jammu division.

Today’s is the highest single day rise of cases of COVID19 in J&K. Earlier on 25 April, J&K had witnessed 42 cases of COVID19, the highest till now.

Of Tuesday’s cases, 27 people belonged to district Kulgam, 10 from district Kupwara, four Anantnag, one Shopian in Kashmir division and seven from Kathua, four from Samba and two from Reasi in Jammu division.

Kulgam district had the highest rise of cases for any district on any day in J&K.

An official in health and medical education department said that Tuesday’s positive cases were from the same group of travelers from which 11 people tested positive on Monday. On May 10, the district had 10 new cases, from the same group of travelers.

The official said that the cluster of positive cases among the arriving travelers was an indication of the lack of social distancing and other infection preventive measures in transit. “There could have been one positive case and that positive case has led to over 50 cases from this group of travelers,” he said.

Ten positive cases from Kupwara district were contacts of previous positive cases from Gonipora Handwara in Kupwara district.

One case was reported from Bijbehara Anantnag and the rest from Kokernag. Dr S Salim Khan, nodal officer COVID19 at GMC Srinagar said these new cases had no history of contact or travel. He said that cases reported out of Kathua and Reasi were travelers.

Shopian’s case belonged to Pandashan village.

Kashmir division’s cumulative total reached 844 on Tuesday while Jammu’s total reached 91.

Information bulletin issued by J&K government said that 28 new recoveries were registered on Tuesday. The bulletin further said that 53726 samples had been tested till date.

Of today’s tests, SKIMS processed 413 samples and reported 47 positive cases, while CD Hospital tested 826 samples.