56,000 cases in country in a single day

India saw a single day increase of 56,282 COVID-19 cases taking the country’s virus tally to 19,64,536, while the recoveries have surged to 13,28,336, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

The death toll due to COVID-19 climbed to 40,699 with 904 new fatalities being reported in 24-hours, the data updated at 8 am showed.

There are 5,95,501 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country presently which contribute to 30.31 per cent of the total cases.

The fatality rate has further dropped to 2.07 per cent, the data stated.

This is the eighth consecutive day that COVID-19 cases have increased by more than 50,000. According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 2,21,49,351 samples have been tested up to August 5 with 6,64,949 samples being tested on Wednesday.