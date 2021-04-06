561 new COVID19 cases, 2 deaths reported in J&K

Jammu and Kashmir has reported 561 new COVID19 cases and two fatalities in the last 24 hours, with the number of active positive cases reaching 4483.

As per the details shared by the health department, 561 fresh cases include 135 travellers and five minors.

Jammu and Kashmir has reported two more fatalities due to COVID19, now the total number of deaths is 2012, of which 1271 persons have died in Kashmir division and 741 in Jammu division.

The number of active positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir has risen to 4483, 1149 in Jammu and 3334 in Kashmir. In the month of February, the number of active positive cases had gone down to 800.

Srinagar has now recorded above 30,000 cases since the outbreak of the pandemic last year.

On Tuesday also Srinagar reported the highest number of COVID cases among all the 20 districts of J&K.

Srinagar has 30170 positive cases till date (including 222 cases reported today) with 1668 active positive, 28026 recovered (including 112 cases recovered today) and 476 deaths.

Baramulla today reported 54 cases, Budgam 34, Pulwama 7, Kupwara 5, Anantnag 13, Bandipora 5, Ganderbal 11, Kulgam 26, Shopian 7, Jammu 99, Udhampur 37, Rajouri 7, Doda 5, Kathua 14, Samba 5, Kishtwar 0, Poonch 4, Ramban 0 and Reasi 6.

According to the daily Media Bulletin on novel Coronavirus, out of 134015 positive cases, 4483 are Active Positive, 127520 have recovered and 2012 have died.

The Bulletin further said that out of 6286013 test results available, 6151998 samples have been tested as negative till 6th April, 2021.

Till date 1556065 persons have been enlisted for observation which included 59701 persons in home quarantine including facilities operated by government, 4483 in isolation and 121399 in home surveillance. Besides, 1368470 persons have completed their surveillance period.

Moreover, 230 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and been discharged from various hospitals including 52 from Jammu Division and 178 from Kashmir Division.

According to the bulletin, among the total 134015 positive cases in J&K, 13944 have been reported as travelers while 120071 as others.

The Bulletin said that the breakup represents districts from which the patients have been traced or are ordinarily residing.

The bulletin added that there are 1091 COVID dedicated beds, 962 Isolation beds with 975 vacant beds and 129 ICU beds where 96 beds are vacant in Jammu division while there are 1570 COVID dedicated beds, 1484 Isolation beds where 1307 beds are vacant and 86 ICU beds where 73are vacant beds in Kashmir division. There are a total of 2661 COVID dedicated beds, 2446 Isolation beds with 2282 beds vacant and 215 ICU beds with 169 vacant beds in Jammu and Kashmir.