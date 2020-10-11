569 cases, 9 deaths in J&K

After a gap of over three months, a substantial decrease in the number of samples testing positive for Covid19 has been recorded in October. On Sunday, 569 people were found infected with COVID19 in J&K and nine people succumbed after they had tested positive.

In the month of October, as per official data 216990 samples have been tested. Of these, 8563 were found positive – 3.9 %. Although the number of samples being tested daily is around 20,000 and a quantum jump from the samples being tested in earlier months, the percentage of samples found positive has been on decline.

In mid-July this year, the positive percentage of samples jumped from 1.3 percent to 5.2 percent. By the end of July, 4.3 percent of samples tested were found infected.

In August 5.6 percent samples were found positive while in September, the same positive percentage was recorded.

In October, although the number of samples being tested has not decreased substantially, a drop in the number of cases and positive percentage is being seen as a “good sign” by healthcare administrators. “We are witnessing a slump in deaths too, as well as the number of severely sick people,” a senior hospital administrator said, adding that it was putting less pressure on the healthcare facilities.

Today, four people from Kashmir division were reported to have died of COVID19. Two of the deceased belonged to Baramulla district, one to Srinagar and one to Pulwama.

A 52 year old female from Srinagar’s Batamaloo area admitted at SKIMS Medical College Hospital for 6 days succumbed today. She was diabetic and hypertensive.

An 80 year old female Singhpora Baramulla admitted at SMHS Hospital and an 88 year old male from Sheeri Baramulla admitted at Indoor Stadium Baramulla died late Saturday night, a health official said.

A 50 year old male from Pulwama admitted at CHC Pulwama was also among the casualties. The patient had tested positive nearly a month ago and had not recovered from the infection, the health official said. “He was on oxygen support too but did not improve,” he said.

Five casualties were reported from the Jammu division.

Among the new cases, 362 were from Kashmir division while 207 were from Jammu division. As per a senior administrator, 194 samples tested with Rapid Test kits (Antigen) were found positive today.

The district-wise breakup of cases on Sunday was: Srinagar 147, Budgam 48, Baramulla 42, Pulwama 23, Kupwara 20, Anantnag 35, Bandipora 12, Ganderbal 20, Kulgam 10, Shopian 5. 23 of the new cases were among the travelers in Kashmir while in Jammu, 21 travelers tested positive. In Jammu district, 108 new cases came to fore.

Today, the number of recovered cases reached 71485 with 890 people testing negative. J&K has 10466 active cases of the viral illness currently.