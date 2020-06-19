57 more cases in Ladakh

Ladakh reported 57 more cases of COVID19 on Friday, taking the total number of active cases to 648.

“122 active cases are in Leh district and 526 in Kargil district,” officials said.

As per a media bulletin released by the health department, of the total 122 active cases

in Leh, 5 patients are admitted in COVID hospital while 117 are in home isolation. Of the total 526 active cases in Kargil district, 54 patients are admitted in COVID hospital while 350 are in home isolation, 122 are in COVID Care Centre.