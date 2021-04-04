573 covid cases, 3 deaths in J&K

J&K recorded 573 new COVID19 cases and three fatalities in the last 24-hours. The upsurge in cases prompted the government to order closure of schools.

As per the details shared by the government on COVID, 573 COVID infection cases were reported in J&K today, which is again the highest single day spike in this year. Of the total 573 cases, Kashmir reported 451 cases and Jammu division 122 cases.

Three persons died due to the viral respiratory illness, of which one death was reported from Jammu and two from Kashmir division.

Out of 2052 cases reported since April 1, 37 percent cases were from Srinagar district alone. Srinagar district recorded 745 COVID infection cases since April 1. On Sunday, the summer capital reported over 208 cases.

Baramulla has reported 84, Budgam 41, Pulwama 10, Kupwara 16, Anantnag 17, Bandipora 18, Ganderbal 8, Kulgam 37, Shopian 12, Jammu 92, Udhampur 7, Rajouri 2, Doda 3, Kathua 11, Samba 4, Kishtwar 0, Poonch 1, Ramban 2 and Reasi 0.

Moreover 189 more COVID-19 patients have recovered—39 from Jammu division and 150 from Kashmir, they said.

There are 3955 active cases—922 in Jammu and 3033 in Kashmir while 133012 people have recovered so far.