590 new positive cases

J&K recorded 590 new cases of COVID19 on Monday, the total cases reaching 22006.

Recoveries exceed new cases today when 905 people were discharged from hospitals after they tested negative for COVID19. The number of recoveries is 14032 now, official data revealed.

While on 1 August, 613 new infections were reported from various labs, on 2 August, 444 cases were confirmed.

In the past three days, from 1 August till 3 August, 1647 people were confirmed to be infected with COVID19. A total of 29426 samples were tested during this time, information bulletin on COVID19 issued by J&K Government reveals. 5.5 percent of the samples of the total tested were found positive for COVID19.

Rapid antigen tests, a novel method of testing that gives results in half an hour have been started in J&K for people with respiratory symptoms, travelers and those who are admitted for surgical procedures in hospitals. Directorate of Health Services Kashmir has been employing this testing method at various district and sub-district hospitals. An official of the directorate said 764 people were tested for COVID19 on Monday with the test kits. Of these, 84 were found to be positive for the viral infection.

These, he said, were included in the 433 cases reported from Kashmir division today. These included nine doctors and many more healthcare workers – nurses, paramedics, technicians etc. 16 travelers also tested positive today in Kashmir.

Srinagar district had the highest number of cases on Monday. As per information bulletin of J&K Government, 180 people from Srinagar tested positive today.

These, a health official said, ­­­about 20 people in Srinagar, who were found positive, had self reported symptoms and sought testing, while over 40 had symptoms of COVID19 and had been advised testing by doctors. He said nearly 20 forces’ personnel stationed in Srinagar also tested positive. Seven travelers from Srinagar district were reported to be positive today.

Ganderbal district had one of its rises in COVID19 cases today, when 56 people from the district were found infected. 27 of these people, a health official said, were reported positive using rapid tests. The new cases included approximately 20security forces personnel, an official said. He said most of the new cases reported from this district, which has only 490 cases of cumulative total of COVID19 cases till date, were self-reported.

Other districts had the number of new cases as: Baramulla 23, Pulwama 14, Kulgam 11, Shopian 6, Ananatnag 35, Bugam 39, Kupwara 33, Bandipora 36.

In Jammu division, out of the 157 cases, 44 were travelers. 72 new cases were reported from Jammu district, 24 from Ramban, 13 from Kathua.