6 arrested in Anantnag, arms recovered: Police

Police on Saturday said they have busted a module of Jaish I Mohammad militant outfit by arresting six youths along with arms.

A police spokesperson said that acting on a tip off police and army’s 3 RR Friday evening established a nakka in Donipora area of Bijbehara and apprehended two youth.

“The duo travelling in an Alto car bearing registration No. HP12C 0981 was signalled to stop. They tried to escape but were apprehended,” he said.

The duo were identified as Imran Ahmed Hajam of Nathpora Khanabal and Irfan Ahmed Ahanger of Nandpora Khanabal, who police said had recently joined militant ranks.

“Two pistols along with three magazines and 116 rounds were recovered from their possession,” the police spokesperson said.

He said that during interrogation the duo revealed they were close associates of Hidayat Malik alias Hasnain of Sharafpora Shopian, Umer alias Wahid Khan of Shopian and Aftab alias Ali Bhai of Dachnipora.

“They were carrying out recce of the area to plant an IED in order to target security forces and police,” the police spokesperson said.

He said the arrested duo also revealed the names of their associates and accordingly raids were carried and four more persons were arrested.

“Multiple raids were conducted at various locations and four over-ground workers including Bilal Ahmed Kumar of Haff Shopian, Tawfeeq Ahmed Lawey of Pushwara Anantnag, Muzamil Ahmed Wani of Muniward Anantnag and Aadil Ahmed Rather of Khandipari Harnag, affiliated with banned militant outfit JeM were arrested,” he said.

He said two grenades, one kg explosive material and 30 rounds of AK-47 rifle were recovered from their possession.