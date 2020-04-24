6 children among 20 new COVID19 cases in J&K; total 454

On Friday 20 new cases of COVID19 were reported from Kashmir, taking the total confirmed cases of the viral illness to 454 in J&K. The new cases include three elderly people categorised as ‘high risk’ and six children.

With the new cases, Kashmir division has reported 397 cases till date, out of which around 50 percent are from Srinagar and Bandipora districts.

All the positive samples today had been reported from SKIMS VRDL Lab. Dr Farooq Jan, medical superintendent SKIMS, said a total of 395 samples had been tested at the lab in the past 24 hours, out of 20 positive samples, nine were from Bandipora, five from Shopian, four from Kupwara and two from Baramulla.

Nine cases from Bandipora district were from Gundi Kaiser village. These, Dr Jan said, include five females aged 70, 20, 27, 19 and 21 years. Four males that tested positive today from the village were aged 35, 80, 65 and 25 years.

Today, Bandipora district crossed 100 mark of COVID19 patients. The total number of cases reported till date from the district rose to 109.

Four samples from Kupwara were from Muqam Shahwali, taking the total COVID19 confirmed cases from this village to 45, making it the largest hotspot in J&K. Those who tested positive today are all females aged 9, 12, 16 and 40 years.

Five samples from district Shopian tested positive today. Three of these samples were from Herpora – 60 year old male, 21 year old female and a five year old male. Two samples had been taken from Beminipora – of an eight year old male and 45 year old female.

Two samples from Baramulla were from Tangmarg, a 13 year old female and a 21 year old male.

Among those who tested positive today, six were children aged 16 and less. The youngest among these was a five year old male child from Herpora Shopian.

Three people testing positive today were aged 65 and above, categorised as high risk for COVID19 related complications as per Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

“High risk groups are people who are at a higher risk from severe illness if they get COVID19,” Union health ministry has said.

No new case was reported positive from CD Hospital virology lab although 145 samples had been tested in the past 24 hours.

Information bulletin issued by Government said 109 people had recovered in J&K from COVID19. While 27 recoveries have been made in Srinagar, 22 have been reported from Bandipora. Budgam district, that has reported 14 cases, has also reported nine recoveries till date.