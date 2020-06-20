Editor's Picks, Front Page, Today's Paper
Altaf Baba
Uri,
UPDATED: June 21, 2020, 1:21 AM

6 civilians injured in LoC shelling at Uri

Altaf Baba
Uri,
UPDATED: June 21, 2020, 1:21 AM
Representational Image
Representational Image

At least six civilians were injured while over a dozen houses were damaged in cross-LoC shelling in Nambla village of Uri in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Saturday.

Five injured persons have been identified as Akhtar Bano, 16, Idrees Mushtaq, 12, Maqbool Ahmad Mangriyal, 20,  Ghulam Ahmad Sheikh, 60, and Sakeena Begum, 45.

Trending News
File Pic

51-year-old Rafiabad man dies due to covid-19, J&K toll 82

Pic/GK

Militant killed in ongoing Srinagar gunfight

Pic/GK

Gunfight breaks out in Zoonimar Srinagar

AJKPA demands resolution of demands

“Three  injured persons were  shifted to Government Medical College Baramulla where they are being treated for splinter injuries while three others are being treated at Sub-District Hospital Uri,” said Riyaz Ahmad, Sub-Divisional Magistrate Uri.

A defence spokesperson said that Pakistani troops initiated an unprovoked ceasefire violation in Rampur sector of Uri on Saturday morning. “The Indian troops responded effectively,” he said.

The SDM said that over a dozen houses have suffered partial damage. The shelling has not stopped yet.

Latest News
File Pic

51-year-old Rafiabad man dies due to covid-19, J&K toll 82

Pic/GK

Militant killed in ongoing Srinagar gunfight

Pic/GK

Gunfight breaks out in Zoonimar Srinagar

AJKPA demands resolution of demands

“Intense shelling has created chaos in the area. The shelling is continuing since morning and people are trapped inside their house. Our livestock has perished and our survival is at stake,” said Farooq Ahmad Mangriyal of village Nambla.

Related News