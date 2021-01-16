6 DCs among 13 officers transferred

In a major reshuffle, the J&K administration today ordered transfer and posting of 13 officers including six Deputy Commissioners.

As per the order by GAD, Mission Director, National Health Mission, J&K, Bhupinder Kumar, IAS (JK: 2011), has been transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner, Baramulla.

Deputy Commissioner, Kupwara, Anshul Garg, IAS (JK: 2013), has been transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner, Anantnag.

Deputy Commissioner, Shopian, Choudhary Mohammad Yasin, IAS (JK: 2015), has been transferred and posted as Mission Director, National Health Mission, J&K.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Shrikant Balasaheb Suse, IAS (JK: 2016), in the office of Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, has been transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner, Shopian.

Deputy Commissioner, Ramban, Nazim Zai Khan, KAS, has been transferred and posted as Director, Industries and Commerce, Kashmir.

Deputy Commissioner, Baramulla, Dr. Ghulam Nabi Itoo, KAS, has been transferred and posted as Director, Tourism Kashmir.

Director, Tourism, Kashmir, Nisar Ahmad Wani, KAS, holding additional charge of Managing Director, JKTDC, has been transferred and posted as Managing Director, JKTDC.

Director, Industries and Commerce, Kashmir, Mehmood Ahmad Shah, KAS, has been transferred and posted as Director, Handloom and Handicrafts, Kashmir.

Director, Handloom and Handicrafts, Kashmir, Mussarat-ul-Islam, KAS, has been transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner, Ramban.

Managing Director, J&K Financial Corporation, Rajesh Kumar Shavan, KAS, has been transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner, Rajouri.

Special Secretary, Finance Department, Shamim Ahmad, KAS, shall hold the charge of Managing Director, J&K Financial Corporation in-addition to his own duties, till further orders.

Director, Horticulture, Planning and Marketing, J&K, Imam Din, KAS, has been transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner, Kupwara.

Director, Horticulture, Jammu, Ram Savak, KAS, shall hold the charge of Director, Horticulture, Planning and Marketing, J&K, in addition to his own duties, till further orders.

Deputy Commissioner, Rajouri, Mohammad Nazir Sheikh, KAS, has been transferred and posted as Additional Secretary, Department of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs. He shall also hold the additional charge of Additional Secretary, Public Grievances.

Deputy Commissioner, Anantnag, Kuldeep Krishan Sidha, KAS has been transferred and posted as Additional Secretary to the Government, Revenue Department.