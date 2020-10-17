6 deaths, 610 new cases in Jammu and Kashmir

Six Covid19 related deaths and 610 new positives were reported today in J&K even as the total number of cases reached to 87364 and casualties to 1372. Figures suggest that deaths and cases of COVID19 dropped slightly today. The daily reported cases of COVID19 have ranged around 600 since 5 October, with the exceptions of two days. The deaths reported have also been steady and staying under 10 as per official data on COVID19 issued by J&K Government.

The data states that in the past 24 hours, between Friday and Saturday evening, 25776 COVID19 tests were carried out in the UT. Of these, a health official said, 11400 samples were from Kashmir division and the remaining from Jammu division. The samples included people arriving from outside the UT and sampled at airports and other entry points.

With 610 samples out of 25776 testing positive, the positive percentage today was 2.3, one of the lowest in the past two months, Dr Qazi Haroon, OSD Directorate of Health Services Kashmir, said.

He said the drop in positive percentage was a reflection of the reduction in the spread of infection. “A substantial number of the samples that we test in Kashmir division are randomly taken to help us assess the spread better,” he said.

He said over 9000 samples in Kashmir were tested using Rapid Antigen Test kits today. Today, 363 cases were confirmed in J&K.

The fresh cases include 150 with symptoms, 58 randomly taken samples, 6 defence personnel and 81 contacts of already confirmed cases.

The district-wise break-up of cases today has been: Srinagar 129, Budgam 328, Baramulla 58, Pulwama 28, Kupwara 25, Anantnag 19, Bandipora 36, Ganderal 24, Kulgam 6, Shopian 6.

District Baramulla and Budgam, in addition to Srinagar are having a high positive percentage currently, a health official said. As of Saturday, there were 1806 active cases in Srinagar, 1264 in Baramulla and 458 in Budgam.

The percentage of recovered cases reached 88.4 with 809 people testing negative today, after they had been found COVID19 infected, at least a week ago.

The two fresh deaths attributed to the viral infection in Kashmir division were both 60 years and above. A 60 year old female from Sopore Baramulla admitted at SMHS Hospital and an 85 year old male from Ratnipora Pulwama admitted at SKIMS Soura died after they had tested positive for COVID19, a health official said.

In Jammu division, three COVID19 deaths were reported today by official bulletin.

J&K Government has said there was ample availability of isolation and oxygen beds across hospitals in J&K. The bulletin said there were enough ICU beds, including those with a ventilator.