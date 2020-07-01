6 die of COVID19 in J&K, toll 107

The fatality of COVID19 reached 107 in J&K on Wednesday with six more deaths attributed to the viral illness. Srinagar is the worst hit district and accounts for 27 percent deaths in Kashmir.

A COVID19 positive patient admitted at SKIMS on 19 June died in the wee hours of Wednesday, Dr Farooq Jan, medical superintendent SKIMS said. He said the patient was 50-years old and hailed from the Eidgah area of Srinagar. “He had COVID19 pneumonia and suffered from hypertension and hypothyroidism,” Dr Jan said, adding that the patient died of respiratory failure.

With this death, the COVID19 toll in Srinagar district reached 25, the highest among all districts and accounting for 27 percent fatalities in Kashmir.

Later in the day two more deaths attributed to COVID19 took place at SKIMS. One of these, Dr Jan said, was a 50-year old woman from Kupwara suffering from cancer. The patient had been admitted in medical observation on 27 June in a sick condition, he said. “COVI19 sample was taken, which came out positive following which she was shifted to infectious diseases block of the hospital,” he said, adding that the patient died at 5: 30 pm.

The third person to die at SKIMS was a 45-year old male from Shangus Anantnag who had been admitted on 28 June as a case of blood cancer. The patient’s swab sample had tested positive the same day. “He died of cardio-pulmonary arrest at 6 pm,” Dr Jan said.

Two patients died at Chest Diseases Hospital today, both “in their 70s” Dr Saleem Tak, medical superintendent of the hospital said. He said while one patient was from Bijbehara in Anantnag, the other was from Sopore in Baramulla. “They had both been admitted on 20h June and were on ventilator,” he said adding that the patients had known history of hypertension. Dr Tak said the patients suffered from COVID19 pneumonia.

In Jammu division, one death was reported. The deceased was admitted at a hospital in Udhampur. The death took Jammu division fatalities to 12.