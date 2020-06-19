Editor's Picks, Front Page, Today's Paper
Jammu,
UPDATED: June 20, 2020, 12:48 AM

6 feared dead in Chenab accident

Jammu,
UPDATED: June 20, 2020, 12:48 AM
At least six persons including five labourers are feared dead when a vehicle they were travelling in skidded off the road and fell into the river Chenab.

Police said the vehicle skidded off the road at Slipor Morh in Paddar and plunged into the river Chenab.

Immediately, a joint rescue operation was launched by the police, the army and the locals to trace the labourers and the driver.

Till the filing of this report late in the evening, they were yet to be traced.

The victims have been identified as Sandeep Kumar (driver), son of Prem Singh, resident of Kadhail, Rajesh Kumar, son of Krishan Nand, resident of Kadhail, Ravinder Kumar, son of Tota Ram, resident of Jar, Rakesh Kumar, son of Vaid Vyas, resident of Kadhail, Jabar Singh, son of Jagdish Raj, resident of Jar and Manjeet Kumar, son of Doulat Ram, resident of Sazar.

Due to the fast water in the river, the rescue was getting hampered.

