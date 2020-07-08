6 more deaths take J&K's toll to 149

Six people died of COVID19 between Tuesday night and Wednesday evening in Kashmir, the total fatality of the virus reaching 149 in J&K.

Two people died of COVID19 at Chest Disease Hospital on Wednesday. Dr Saleem Tak, medical superintendent of the hospital said a 44 year old male from Sopore in Baramulla district with no underlying disease died at the hospital Wednesday afternoon. “He was suffering from Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) due to COVID19 pneumonia,” Dr Tak said. He said the patient was admitted at the hospital on 26 June and was being supported on a ventilator. Unfortunately, he did not make it,” he said.

A 75 year old man from Batamaloo Srinagar admitted to the hospital on 04 July also died Wednesday afternoon. Dr Tak said the deceased was a known case of chronic kidney disease and had diabetes and hypertension. “He also had hypothyroidism,” the MS said.

At SKIMS, a 36 year old woman who had undergone kidney transplant died Wednesday evening. The patient was a resident of Nehru Park Srinagar and was admitted to the hospital on 28 June with complaints of difficulty in breathing. “Her sample tested positive for COVID19,” Dr Farooq Jan, medical superintendent SKIMS said. Dr Jan said the patient was a case of diabetes and hypertension as well.

Earlier, a 70 year old from Shopian died at SMHS hospital on Wednesday morning. Dr Nazir Chaudhary, medical superintendent of the hospital said the patient was admitted on 06 July and was diagnosed with pneumonia. She had tested positive for COVID19,” he said.

On 07 July, a 75 year old from Ladoora Baramulla also died at SMHS Hospital. He had been admitted to the hospital on 04 July with bilateral pneumonia. His sample tested positive for COVID19,” Dr Chaudhary said.

Sample of a 65 year old from Nadihal Baramulla who had died at SMHS Hospital was reported as positive today.

In addition, a 51 year old woman from Narbal in Budgam who had died earlier was also reported to be COVID19 positive.

The death toll of COVID19 in J&K has reached 149. Of these, Srinagar district has the highest number of fatalities.