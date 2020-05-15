Editor's Picks, Front Page, Today's Paper
Altaf Baba
Baramulla,
UPDATED: May 16, 2020, 12:19 AM

6 more test positive in Baramulla

UPDATED: May 16, 2020, 12:19 AM
Representational Pic
Six persons from north Kashmir’s Baramulla district tested positive for COVID19 on Friday, a health official said.

Among the positive cases include four from Tangmarg, one each from Sopore and Pattan area of the district.

A health official said that all the four persons hailing from Tangmarg area have travel history of Delhi and their swab samples were collected at Government Medical College Baramulla on Thursday.

“Among the four persons of Tangmarg include two teenage girls,” said Dr Syed Masood, Medical Superintendent associated hospital GMC Baramulla.

He said the other two persons tested positive belong to Sopore town and Mirgund area.

“The Sopore boy has recently returned from Bangalore,” said the Medical Superintendent.

With six fresh positive cases, the total number of positive cases in Baramulla district has reached to 109. Among these, a few cases are from other districts but were tested at GMC Baramulla.

An official of the GMC Baramulla said that so far 26 patients have completely recovered while four deaths due to COVID 19 have been reported so far across Baramulla district.

