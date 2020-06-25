6 of family killed in Kishtwar accident

Six persons of a family were killed when the car they were travelling in plunged in Chenab river in Kishtwar district on Thursday.

The road mishap occurred on Ghulab Garh-Masso road in Paddar area of Kishtwar when the driver of the car lost control over the vehicle following which it plunged into the river. A rescue operation was launched but it failed as six persons drowned and were identified as policemen Mulak Raj Sharma, his wife Munni Devi, Kolisha Devi, Animika Devi daughter of Chuni Lal, Shalu Devi and Kaki Devi, daughters of Narinder Kumar.