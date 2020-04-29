6 percent samples test positive in south Kashmir

Of the 2482 samples tested in south Kashmir so far, 154 have come positive for the novel coronavirus. The results of around 850 more samples collected are awaited. The positive testing rate is 6.04 percent.

Shopian district has 71 cases. However, with nine fresh cases reported today Anantnag is catching up. The number here stands at 71 now. The district has seen a sudden jump in number of cases for the past few days.In Kulgam, six have tested positive. Pulwama has the least number of cases with only five testing positive so far.

The data available with the Greater Kashmir suggests that around 3350 people have been tested so far in four south Kashmir districts – Anantnag, Pulwama, Kulgam and Shopian.

The region has a population of around 3 million.

Of these, the highest 1254 people have been tested in the Shopian district. “The results of 128 taken today and 86 a day before are still awaited,” Chief Medical Officer Shopian, Dr. Ramesh, said. He said 11 patients have so far recovered with two already discharged.

Herpora with a population of 2800 souls and less than 1000 households has emerged as a Covid19 hotspot.

The maximum number of cases – 47- have come to fore from this village. The first corona case from this village was reported on April 8. The patient had returned from Maharashtra days before the lockdown Three of his co-travellers also tested positive later.

But by the time they were isolated the infection had spread in the village with most of their contacts later testing positive.

The pace of testing was initially slow in the Anantnag district but picked up after a few cases were reported.

Till date samples of 1069 people have been taken for testing.

“123 were tested today and 100 a day before and their reports are awaited,” CMO Anantnag Dr Mukhtar Ahmad informed.

Nowgam and its adjoining villages in Shangus Tehsil has emerged as the hot spot. 55 persons have tested positive from this vast village. The first positive case here was reported on April 14. The patient with no symptoms or travel history contracted the virus from a positive case from Kulgam. The person had visited several places and met many before he was isolated and put in quarantine. Most of those who turned positive later were his contacts. The samples of a pregnant woman from Kharpora –Larnoo village in Kokernag area of the district who died after suffering from twin Intra Uterine Death (IUD) also came positive for coronavirus.

In Kulgam, figures suggest that 850 samples have been taken.

“The reports of 205 samples are still awaited,” CMO Kulgam Dr Fazil Kochak said. In Pulwama, 1482 have been tested so far. “82 samples were collected today and 115 day before and their reports are awaited,” CMO Pulwama Dr Haseena Mir said. She said three positive patients have recovered and have been discharged.